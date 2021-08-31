National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $225.13

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.13, but opened at $220.37. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $220.37, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

