NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.35 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 119.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and $115.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00084211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00364317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

