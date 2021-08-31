NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 131,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 918,978 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

