Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Nautilus stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.