NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,600.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.90), with a volume of 315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,587.50 ($20.74).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of £146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £748.34 million and a P/E ratio of 402.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

