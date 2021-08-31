Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,127. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $28,404,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,864,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

