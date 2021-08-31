Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.
DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,127. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $28,404,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,864,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
