Needham & Company LLC Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Hold

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $537.83 million, a P/E ratio of -99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

