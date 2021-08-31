NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEOM traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 7,415,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,047,961. NeoMedia Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

NeoMedia Technologies Company Profile

NeoMedia Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile barcode technology and services solutions that enable the mobile barcode ecosystem world-wide. Its technology platform transforms mobile devices with cameras into barcode scanners. Its product portfolio includes: mobile barcode management solutions, barcode reader solutions, end to end solutions, and Internet protocol licensing.

