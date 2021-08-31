Netbox Coin (NBX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $212,821.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $212,821.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,662,146 coins and its circulating supply is 78,069,916 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.