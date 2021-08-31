NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 68,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,597,540 shares.The stock last traded at $93.43 and had previously closed at $89.62.

The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after acquiring an additional 402,962 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

