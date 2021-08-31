Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $567.80. The stock had a trading volume of 113,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.79 and its 200 day moving average is $520.91. The company has a market cap of $251.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

