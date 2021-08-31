Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $7,652.98 and approximately $21.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.