Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

STIM opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,520 shares of company stock worth $845,813 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 257.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,612 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 27.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 314,059 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,940.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $15,463,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

