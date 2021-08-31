New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,734 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of TripAdvisor worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

