New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 67,841 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of TechnipFMC worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

