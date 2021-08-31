New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Natera worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Natera by 64.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Natera by 52.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,526.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.