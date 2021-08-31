New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 17,837 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Installed Building Products worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 221,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

