New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 22,681 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Nielsen worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

