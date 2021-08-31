New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 23,777 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,436 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,731,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.