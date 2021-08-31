New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,662 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of IDACORP worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.