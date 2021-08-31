New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of ModivCare worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $97,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODV stock opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $197.09.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

