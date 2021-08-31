New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Tronox worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 96.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 346.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NYSE TROX opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

