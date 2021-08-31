New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average is $113.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

