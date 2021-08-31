New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.59 Million Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.69% of The E.W. Scripps worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSP. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,525,000 after purchasing an additional 349,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

