New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,615 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Integer worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Integer by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 189,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Integer by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,973 shares of company stock worth $2,340,039. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.