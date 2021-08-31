New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.20 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 156.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIO were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.96.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

