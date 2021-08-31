New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Pure Storage worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

