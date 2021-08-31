New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.57 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Upwork worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -221.25 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

