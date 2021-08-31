New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Cousins Properties worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

