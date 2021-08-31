New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.67 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Rapid7 worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $121.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

