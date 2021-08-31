New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.97 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Visteon worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2,962.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VC. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

