New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Kennametal worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

