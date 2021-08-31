New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

