New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.18 Million Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Beyond Meat worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

