New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.34 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after buying an additional 156,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

