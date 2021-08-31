New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

