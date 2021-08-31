New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $12.66 Million Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

NYSE DEN opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

