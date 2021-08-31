New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

