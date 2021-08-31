New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 18,914 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Inari Medical worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 28.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 254,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 21.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NARI opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,738. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

