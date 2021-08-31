New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 57,902 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -132.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

