New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.40% of Allegiant Travel worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 242.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.