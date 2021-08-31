New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,738 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of UGI worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in UGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 133.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 639,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

