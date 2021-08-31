New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of The Brink’s worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $1,946,159 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BCO opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

The Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

