New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,092 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

