New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,079 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of EastGroup Properties worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

