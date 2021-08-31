New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,060 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of RPM International worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

