New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,276 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Amedisys worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

AMED stock opened at $176.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.00 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day moving average of $253.81.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.