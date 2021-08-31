New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,849 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Loews by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

