New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,027 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of Brinker International worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

