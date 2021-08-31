New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,641 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

